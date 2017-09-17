Johan Kristoffersson has been crowned the 2017 FIA World Rallycross champion, after scoring his fifth straight win at the Latvia RX today. The VW PSRX team driver has been in good shape, and he very much aided the team into securing the 2017 team’s championship title. Petter Solberg crashed out during semi final 2 causing a red flag, but that did not stop them from winning the championship with two rounds remaining.

Sebastien Loeb won semi final 2 but ended up third on the podium today in his Peugeot 208 WRX, behind the Audi S1 of Mattias Ekstrom. Local hero Janis Baumanis had initially jumped from sixth to second after the start, when both Loeb and Ekstrom fought side by side. Ekstrom however got back his position after passing Baumanis at turn 3.

Andreas Bakkerud finished the race in fourth, he initially ran ahead of who Loeb took his joker but fell back after taking his own mandatory extra route. Loeb meanwhile jumped to third place when DTM star Nico Muller and Baumanis also took their joker laps.

Baumanis ended up in fifth when Muller slowed down on the final lap before finishing in sixth place.

World RX of Germany is next on September 29.