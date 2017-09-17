Hamilton has won the Singapore GP 2017, after leading from start to finish in a race that witnessed up to three safety car interventions. Ricciardo finished the race in second while Bottas made it a double podium for Mercedes in third. This was Hamilton’s third win in a row and the 60th in his career.

Singapore GP 2017 Results

1. Hamilton – Mercedes

2. Ricciardo – Red Bull

3. Bottas – Mercedes

4. Sainz – Toro Rosso

5. Perez – Force India

6. Palmer – Renault

7. Vandoorne – McLaren

8. Stroll – Williams

9. Grosjean – Haas

10. Ocon – Force India

The Singapore GP 2017 started under floodlights and a wet track, the first F1 race to start under such conditions. Immediately after the start the two Ferrari cars collided, Raikkonen was out immediately but Vettel managed to keep going. It was Verstappen who hit Raikkonen first, sending the Ferrari man into his teammate, Alonso was also hit.

Lap 2/61: Massive drama at the start! We're now following the safety car #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VKEgy0X6Sz — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2017

Verstappen was also out of the race and Hamilton became the new leader. The race was back to green on lap 5 after the intervention of the safety car and after 3 laps Hamilton had gained a 5s lead. The order after lap 8/61 was Hamilton, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Perez, Palmer, Bottas, Vandoorne, Ocon, Sainz and Magnussen.

Singapore GP 2017 1 of 14

McLaren lost all data on Alonso’s damaged car and the Spaniard was forced to retire. Kvyat meanwhile brought out the second safety car intervention after he crashed his Toro Rosso.

Magnussen was the first man to switch to the ultrasofts on lap 25, and Massa did not waste time either, he stopped for the same set. By then, Hamilton’s lead was up to 7s over Ricciardo. The Red Bull man made his stop for ultrasofts too on lap 29. Hamilton opted to stay out for a moment but Mercedes called him in, picking up ultrasofts just like everyone else.

Hamilton rejoined while still in the lead, Palmer made his stop as well and Ricciardo went back to second. The race was going to finish some 2 to 4 laps earlier than the 61 planned laps.

Oh, hi #VB77!! The #FastFinn now the fastest man on track! He's 16s back from RIC… could he do it? 👀 #F1NightRace — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 17, 2017

The safety was back out again on lap 38 after Ericsson hit the wall at Anderson Bridge. “Why another safety car?! Surely VSC…” asked Hamilton who was not impressed with the delays. The safety car came in with 27 minutes left on the clock as this was now a timed race.

A 1m47.133s lap by Hamilton after restart put him 2s clear of Ricciardo in P2. Ricciardo responded with his own fastest lap which was 2.6s faster than Hamilton’s. The final minutes involved an exchange of fastest laps between Hamilton, Ricciardo and Bottas.