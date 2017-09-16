Porsche continues to dominate its final season in FIA WEC and at the 6 Hours of COTA, the Stuttgart brand once again topped qualifying to claim pole for today’s main race which kicks off at 12:00pm local time in Austin. Even though Toyota was initially fastest in free practice thanks to Sebastien Buemi, Porsche still remained unbeaten by effectively locking the front row for the main race.

Reigning champion Neel Jani and Nick Tandy put the #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid in first place after a combined time of 1m44.741s beating sister #2 car of Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber by 0.2s. Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima put the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid in third ahead of the #7 sister car of Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi.

In LMP2, Signatech Alpine won their second consecutive pole with Andre Negrao and Nicolas Lapierre beating the #13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca-Gibson driven by Matthias Beche and David Heinemeier-Hansson.

Ferrari dominated the top tier GT class, LMGTE-Pro thanks to Davide Rigon and Sam Bird in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, this was their 3rd pole. In their home race, Ford secured second place on the grid thanks to Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell in the #67 Ford GT. While the #95 Aston Martin Vantage claimed third with Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen.

In LMGTE-Am Paul Dalla Lana and Pedro Lamy dominated once again winning their fifth pole of the season in the #98 Aston Martin Vantage beating the #54 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE and the #61 Ferrari 488 GTE.