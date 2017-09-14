We have to wait a bit longer for the new BMW Z4, the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 only afforded us a European debut of the BMW Z4 Concept which first broke cover at Pebble Beach last month. We took a closer look at the concept!

The Z4 is said to be close to the actual production version of the third generation roadster, due to be unveiled next year! It is also expected to form the basis of a new Toyota Supra to arrive some time in the next two years.

The new Z4 is certainly distinctive with a dynamic-looking front, striking flanks and a clean-cut tail end. It is a classic two-seater roadster with a long wheelbase, low-slung silhouette and a compact rear end. The bonnet is shorter and the overhangs more compact. The driver sits closer to the centre of the car than in previous generations.

There is no official word on what powers the Concept, although once it hits production trim, expect the usual BMW engine options. One rumour which hasn’t been discounted (as far as we are aware) is a petrol-electric version of BMW’s four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Hopefully this generation will also see an M Performance option!

For more on official details on the BMW Z4 Concept, take a look at our earlier article. For more from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, take a look at our dedicated news channel.