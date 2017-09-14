Porsche debuted the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo this week at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. The most powerful model in the new Cayenne line-up produces some extraordinary figures. It is one of the fastest SUV’s on the planet! We took a closer look.

The new Cayenne Turbo gets the same 4.0-liter V8. For the new generation, it puts out an impressive 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque. Its faster than the outgoing Cayenne Turbo S with a zero to 60 mph time of 3.7 seconds when specced with the optional Sport Chrono Package. The top speed is 177 mph.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo 1 of 8

The Cayenne Turbo gets a distinct front end design to mark its difference from the rest of the range. Porsche fits LED main headlights from the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and 21-inch Turbo wheels. The wheel arches are wider and a new adaptive roof spoiler adds to the adaptive aerodynamics of the package.

The Cayenne Turbo shares much of its chassis technology with the rest of the new Cayenne range. It gets the new three-chamber air suspension with the active shock-absorber which allows adaptive spring rate maps with six selectable height levels, and manually adjustable ground clearance. Rear-axle steering, the electric Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) roll stabilisation, 48-volt vehicle electrical system and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) are all options.

The new Cayenne Turbo is available to order now. It is scheduled for a market launch in Europe for the end of 2017. In Germany, it will cost 138,850 euros including VAT.