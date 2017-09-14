The Maserati Ghibli GranLusso adds some extra kit to Maserati’s cheapest model. It was displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 this week so we took a closer look!

The upgrades come in terms of design, but most notably in technological aspects too. The GranLusso now features advanced driver-assistance systems – a vague term that has yet to be elaborated upon, but certainly sounds promising. According to Maserati’s latest press release these systems will enable the GranLusso “to enter the world of autonomous driving” to some extent.

The GranLusso will also benefit from some adaptive full LED headlights with glare free Matrix High-Beam, providing a distinctive look and even better illumination.

On the outside the changes to the Ghibli will only be noticeable to connoisseurs, but the aesthetic upgrades are very welcome nonetheless. The GranLusso showcases a new front fascia with chrome inserts on the bumper, and a new front grille with chrome bars, in line with the latest Maserati models style signature. From the side, the GranLusso badge at the bases of the front fenders and body colour side skirts, set it apart from its older forerunners. At the rear is new bumper, which together with the body colour rear extractor, is elegantly redesigned to give a sharper look to the model compared to the previous version.

For full details of the Maserati Ghibli GranLusso, take a look at our earlier article.