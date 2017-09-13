After their initial unveil, it was becoming time for Mercedes to breathe some life into their most prominent models. With the new C217 S-Class Coupe and A217 S-Class Cabriolet the German manufacturer is streamlining the face of its affordable luxury models. The flagship S-Class Sedan may have already gotten its facelift a few months ago, but it doesn’t take away from its smaller counterparts.

The most visual changes to the coupe and cabriolet take place on the outside where we see a new front and rear bumpers, the former featuring a chrome-plated front splitter and sizeable air inlets for a more sportive look. At the rear both cars now feature a “V12 look” thanks to the chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims, which replace the dual outlets on the pre-facelift model. Other changes consist of redesigned side skirts and a wider array of wheel options for the customer to choose from. Like most facelifts, the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are now fitted with revised head and taillights. Aside from putting on a show when locking or unlocking the car, the sleeker-looking OLED units also illuminate at different levels of intensity when braking and when using the turn signal indicators, depending on the driving condition and ambient brightness.

Mercedes-Benz S560 Coupe 1 of 8

On the inside minor changes can be found nearly everywhere, but the most protruding change has to bet the new steering wheel, which has been redesigned and gives the driver access to an array of new controls. The signature Widescreen Cockpit no longer sees a separator between the two 12.3-inch screens, emphasizing evermore its bold design. The Coupe and Cabriolet will further benefit from their bigger brother’s features, as both models will now have the optional Energising comfort control – a luxury option coming straight from the S-Class Sedan. The system uses multiple components of the car (climate control, air fragrances, seats, lighting and media) to ensure you’re in the right mood. There are six programmes here – Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, Joy, Comfort and Training – each running for ten minutes.

The comfort for the passengers was kept in mind just as much as that of the driver. With the improved Magic Body Control the Coupe and Cabriolet are able to adjust the car’s suspension to the road conditions up ahead. Once again, like the Sedan, the 4.0 litre biturbo V8 engine which provides 469 hp and 700 is fitted to the new S560 4Matic Coupe and S560 Cabriolet. This engine replaces the previous 4.7 litre V8 found in the pre-facelift variants of the coupe and cabriolet. The new engine comes with cylinder deactivation technology to save fuel, and is mated to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.