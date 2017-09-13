Following the Mercedes-AMG S 63 and S 65 sedan models this summer, Mercedes-AMG presents the facelift S63 / S65 Coupe and Cabriolet models at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Just like the sedan, the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine now produces 612 hp, 27 hp more than the outgoing model.

The S 65 models will still be powered by the same 6.0-liter V12 Biturbo engine, good for 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Performance numbers for the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupe read 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while the heavier S 65 takes 4.1 seconds for the same distance.

The most significant design change is the characteristic Panamericana radiator grille at the front, which has been carried over from the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The front apron also received a new design with V-shaped air intakes following the lines of the headlamp housing. The rear of the car will now be lit by brand new OLED taillights.

For full details on the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 and S65 Coupe/Cabriolet Facelift, check out our earlier article.