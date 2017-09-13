The Maserati GranTurismo might be getting on in years but its not done yet, as is evidenced by the facelifted model Maserati chose to display at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 this year. The subtle package of updates (to look at it, you wouldn’t know anything is different!) try to keep the package fresh for the 2018 model year. We took a closer look at the car on display.

The GranTurismo was actually released back in late June this year but wasn’t widely reported by the media. It features a subtle aesthetic and technological update but not much else.

The GranTurismo was first launched in 2007. Very little has changed since then with the Pininfarina design slowly evolving with time. The range now comprises two distinct versions, the Sport and the MC. Both are fitted with a naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine developing 460hp at 7,000rpm and 520Nm peak torque at 4,750rpm, coupled to a six-speed ZF Automatic Gearbox.

For the 2018 model year, the GranTurismo gets a hexagonal grille for the nose inspired by the Alfieri Concept. New, lower air ducts help improve the airflow distribution and reduce aerodynamic drag from 0.33 to 0.32 for the GranTurismo and from 0.35 to 0.33 for the GranCabrio. A slight redesign has also taken place at the back.

Inside, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio offer enough space for four adults with individual Poltrona Frau leather seats. A new, high resolution 8.4” touch screen hides a new infotainment system incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring functions. The lower console now features a double rotary dial made of forged aluminium and repositioned button cluster. The new Maserati double dial clock and the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system are standard on both Sport and MC versions.

