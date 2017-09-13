Jaguar’s latest generation XF Sportbrake is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. Marking 10 years of the XF lineage, the XF Sportbrake adds additional practicality to Jaguar’s popular luxury sedan. We took a closer look at the car on display at the Jaguar stand.

Owners of the Jaguar XF Sportbrake will likely be interested in the new version’s loan space. Jaguar have confirmed that the XF Sportbrake will include 1,700 litres of load space with the rear seats down. A 25 litre improvement on the outgoing model’s 1,675 litre capacity. With the seats up, 565 litres of load space is available, 15 litres more than the first generation. Jaguar have also confirmed a two-tonne towing capacity.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake 1 of 12

Jaguar will offer various engine ranges across different markets. These include four diesel engines; a 163PS 2.0-litre diesel manual and automatic with RWD, a 180PS 2.0-litre diesel automatic available in RWD and AWD, a 240PS 2.0-litre diesel automatic exclusively in AWD and a 300PS 3.0-litre V6 diesel automatic in RWD. On the petrol side of things, two options are available; a 250PS 2.0-litre petrol automatic including RWD and AWD in some markets and a 380PS 3.0-litre V6 petrol automatic exclusively in AWD for US, China and African nations (us European’s miss out!).

For more details on the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, take a read of our earlier article. For more from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, be sure to check out our dedicated news channels.