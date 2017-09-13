The BMW Concept X7 iPerformance has been officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. It debuts an expected production version of the BMW X7, due for a 2018 unveil. We took a look at this luxury concept which is expected to compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Range Rover.

BMW describe the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance as an SAV. It is very imposing. The front end is the most eye catching feature, aside from the sheer height and size. It uses classic BMW design elements, a large, vertical kidney grille with single-piece grille bars and contrasts between gleaming edges and matt surfaces. It features twin headlights with BMW laser light which link to the kidney grille. This part has caused opinions to be divided.

BMW X7 iPerformance 1 of 9

Elsewhere, the look is classic, upright SAV territory. Both the front and rear ends are almost vertical. They gets a long, stretched shoulderline and a chrome strip running the length of the car from the front wheel vents. Similar wheel vents are incorporated into the rear and dominate the styling! The paint is Manhattan metallic, a dark olive-bronze and the multi-spoke wheel design measures 23-inches.

There is no word on powertrain yet, although the name hints at a powerful hybrid drive system. This version likely packs the same powertrain as the current crop of BMW iPerformance products. Expect diesel options to include a six-cylinder 3.0-litre turbo engine while a petrol V8 will also be offered, most likely BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.

For full details on the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance, take a look at our earlier article. For more from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, check out our dedicated news channel!