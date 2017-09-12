Land Rover have offered a production preview of their ultimate Land Rover Discovery. The Land Rover Discovery SVX debuts at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 which takes place this week. It is the first Land Rover to bear the ‘SVX’ moniker and marks a return to V8 power for the Discovery model range.

The SVX models add a new arm to Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations profile, joining the SVR and SVAutobiography models. SVR represents road-gong performance, SVAutobiography focuses on luxury while SVX is extreme all-terrain performance.

The Discovery SVX gets a 525 hp 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain. It generates 625 Nm of torque with extensive suspension modifications and technological enhancements to ensure supreme off-road ability. It gets active centre and electronic rear locking differentials and a Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC) system for example.

Land Rover Discovery SVX 1 of 16

Unique software calibrations have been developed for the eight-speed Automatic Transmission and the Discovery’s dynamics systems including optimised Terrain Response 2, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio Electric Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS). Inside, it features a Pistol Shifter in place of the rotary shifter offered in other Discovery’s.

Discovery SVX gets increased ground clearance, body and suspension lifts, greater wheel articulation, large diameter all-terrain tyres, tuned Terrain Response 2 system, Active Roll Control and rear-mounted winch. New 815 mm, 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres make a huge difference off-road.

The SVX gets unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates. It features a Rush Orange-finished metal recovery eye rated to more than six tonnes, an anti-glare bonnet finish and an integrated rear-mounted electric winch system. The paint finish is satin Tectonic Grey with Lunar and Light Oyster with Rush Orange accents inside. Land Rover designers have referenced iconic Discovery features of old. Particularly those found on the Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events.

Wrapped up in the detail of the press release is an announcement that the Land Rover Discovery has now been made available with Jaguar Land Rover’s 300 hp four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine producing 400Nm of torque. A new 2.0-litre petrol engine option is also available for S, SE, HSE and HSE Luxury models.