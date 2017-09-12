IAA Frankfurt 2017, as always, is proving to be one of the busiest as most important shows in the automotive calendar. There are dozens of new and noteworthy cars debuting and few are as important as the Porsche Cayenne, the German manufacturers most premium SUV offering.

the 2018 Cayenne is the third generation and as has quite the reputation to live up to. The previous generations have proven to be incredibly successful and Porsche thrown all of their knowledge and expertise at the new model to make sure it can challenge the likes of the Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

From launch, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne will feature two newly developed six-cylinder engines. The standard three-litre turbocharged power unit that will produce 40 hp more than the outgoing model at 340 hp and the Cayenne S will get a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine with an additional 20 hp for a total of 440 hp. – an increase of 15 kW (20 hp). With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the Cayenne S should reach 100 km/h in less than five seconds. Power will be routed through a new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox.

One of the biggest changes is Porsche’s incorporation of the rear-axle steering technology. It also gets active all-wheel drive as standard, Porsche 4D Chassis Control, three-chamber air suspension and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electronic roll stabilisation system. Porsche offer programmed off-road functions including Mud, Gravel, Sand and Rocks.

We will have to wait for other variants to be released. Expect a couple of Diesel and hybrid options including the most potent Turbo and Turbo S models. GTS variants will likely follow. For all the details including pricing and all of the technological advancements, check out the official story!