Capitalising on the success of the Porsche 911 R, the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 sees the release of a brand new option for the Porsche 911 GT3, the Touring Package. Striped down to look less extreme than the current second generation 911 GT3.2, the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package focuses on aesthetics and driving experience in preference to all-out lap times. We took a closer look at the Touring Package on display.

The front of the GT3 remains unchanged by the Touring Package. Porsche have replaced the fixed rear wing with a variable rear spoiler much like the more normal 911 Carrera models. Other unique features include the silver-coloured side window strips, sports exhaust system tailpipes and headlight washer system covers. Inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package features fine leather rather than Alcantara.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 1 of 11

Under the rear hatch sits a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated engine. It produces 500 hp and torque of 460 Nm, enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 316 km/h. It is available exclusively with a manual six-gear transmission and all models get rear-axle steering.

