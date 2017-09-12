The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster has been officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. It is the open-top version of the recently revealed Aventador S so the specs are nothing unexpected! We took a closer look at the updated supercar on display at Lamborghini’s stand here at Frankfurt!
The styling is the same as the Coupe with a new engine bridge running from the back window to the rear and the Roadster features an electronically operated rear window. A new removable set of hardtop panels shed 6 kg and come finished in carbon fibre.
That naturally aspirated V12 is the same 6.5 liter from the Coupe with 740 hp and 690 Nm of torque. Top speed is 350 km/h while power is routed through a seven-speed lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission provides robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds. Zero to 100 km/h takes just 3.0 seconds.
The Aventador S Roadster adopts the four-wheel drive, active suspension, four-wheel steering system, and the new EGO driving mode introduced on the Aventador S Coupé. Active aerodynamics work to improve front downforce by as much as 130% and improve efficiency over the rest of the body.
