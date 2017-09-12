Although Mercedes-AMG may have just presented the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S 65 Cabriolet Facelift at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, that didn’t withhold the brand’s biggest tuner from revealing the most extreme S 65 Cabriolet to date.

Brabus label the Rocket 900 Cabriolet as the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible. Although based on the old model, Brabus equipped the S 65 Cabriolet with their massive Rocket 900 upgrade module. The twin-turbocharged 6.3-liter V12 is a completely remodeled version of Mercedes’ V12 and produces a massive 900 horsepower and 1,500 Nm of torque (electronically limited).

With the power upgrade Brabus managed to shave another 0.2 seconds off a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h, for which the Rocket 900 takes 3.9 seconds. With this powerhouse the tuner from Bottrop didn’t even bother to keep the performance caged up: the convertible has a top speed in excess of 350 km/h.

Aesthetically Brabus have kept things quite low key. A subtle bodykit featuring naked carbon aerodynamic parts visually sets apart the Rocket 900 from the regular S 65 Cabriolet.