One of Brabus’ biggest reveals at this year’s IAA in Frankfurt is the much anticipated Brabus 700 based on the Mercedes-AMG E63. The Brabus 700 produces a massive 700 horsepower and an additional 100 Nm of torque.

The upgrade package you want is the PowerXtra B40, which lifts performance of the E 63 S 4MATIC+ model from 612 hp to 700 hp (+88). Peak torque will be up from 850 Nm to 950 Nm. On the road the Brabus 700 will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S model.

The car’s top speed is electronically limited at 300 km/h as standard, but Brabus is reportedly working on an option that derestricts the car’s top speed. Brabus further fitted the 700 with a stainless steel exhaust system to reduce back pressure and give the sound of the car an even harder edge.

Brabus E63 AMG 1 of 10

In terms of aerodynamics, Brabus offers carbon fibre pieces for the E 63 including a front spoiler lip which attaches to the underside of the E 63 production bumper. It features surrounds for the air intakes on the left and right in the front bumper. A rear diffuser insert and rear spoiler are available too.

For full details on the Brabus 700, check out our earlier article. For more from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, check out our dedicated news channel!