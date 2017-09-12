BMW’s M5 is an incredibly popular car among enthusiasts. The Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 is where BMW chose to show it to the automotive world, not as a world premiere, but instead as a tag on to its other official unveils at the show. The M5 actually made its official debut last month at a gaming show. We took a closer look at the production version BMW have on display.

The new BMW M5 includes new model specific front bumper, side skirt and rear facia trim. They all aid in improving aerodynamics and in feeding the cooling systems and brakes. Despite the changes, BMW have managed to shed 25 kg from the outgoing model. Inside, it offers seating for up to five people and 530 litres of luggage capacity.

BMW M5 1 of 16

The new BMW M5 uses the same 4.4-litre V8 bi-turbo engine carried over from the outgoing model with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The turbochargers are completely new, they help to produce 600 hp and a monumental 750Nm of torque. The car is electronically limited to 250km/h, but the optional M Driver’s Package can keep the fun going until 305 km/h. The 0-100km/h sprint takes just 3.4 seconds thanks to all-wheel drive.

