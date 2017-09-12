Audi’s RS4 has always been a big seller. The new one, on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 is expected to be a best seller for Audi Sport too. We took a closer look at Audi’s latest performance estate!

The RS4 shares its 2.9 litre twin-turbo V6 engine with the recently released RS5 Coupe. It puts down an even 450hp and 600 Nm of torque, making it the quickest of the A4 family. The standard quattro drive and eight-speed tiptronic automatic allow the RS4 to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in a mere 4.1 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. An optional RS dynamic package will keep the fun going up until 280 km/h.

Audi RS4 Avant 1 of 9

Typical RS styling is visible on the outside with wider wheel arches, huge air inlets and carbon fibre sills. The RS4 Avant gets an aggressive diffuser with unmistakable RS tailpipes at the rear, together with an extended roof spoiler. The front and rear lights have also been revised to give the car a sharper look.

