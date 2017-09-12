Audi’s rear wheel drive R8, the Audi R8 V10 RWS is on display this week at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. The RWS is aimed at giving Audi customers a taste of the rear wheel drive experience. We took a closer look at the latest member of the Audi R8 family!

The Audi R8 V10 RWS will be hand built at Audi Sport’s Böllinger Höfe R8 factory. It will come fitted with Audi’s 5.2 litre V10 FSI engine delivering 540 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm. 0 to 100 km/h will happen in 3.7 seconds with the Spyder taking 0.1 seconds longer. Top speed is 318 km/h.

Audi R8 V10 RWS

Naturally, Audi have put some work into the chassis. The combination of Dynamic mode and Sport ESC now allows the driver to produce controlled drifts. The ESC only intervenes on the limit. The Coupé weighs in at 1,509 kilograms, 50 kilograms less than the all-wheel drive version, the Spyder, 40 kgs less. The addition of the propshaft, multi-plate clutch and center differential make the difference in the quattro equipped cars.

The Audi R8 V10 RWS will be available to order in Germany and other European countries from autumn 2017. Deliveries are expected to start in 2018 with customers paying 140,000 euros for the Coupe and 153,000 euros for the Spyder.

