Alpina presented the Alpina D5 S at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Powered by the 3.0-liter straight-six from the BMW 530d, 540d and 550d models, Alpina claims the D5 S is the world’s fastest series production diesel car.

Alpina have boosted performance of the six-cylinder diesel engine to a maximum output of 388 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. Despite being claimed the fastest series production diesel, its output numbers are very close to those of the M550d, which produces 400 hp and 760 Nm of torque.

The Alpina D5 S takes 4.4 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 286 km/h. If you were to opt for the touring (estate) version, a 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 4.6 seconds and the odometer tops out at 283 km/h.

Alpina D5 S 1 of 8

The Alpina D5 S is the tuning brand’s first product that comes with all-wheel drive as standard. Based on BMW xDrive, Alpina altered the torque distribution levels for increased performance. Additionally Alpina reconfigured the 8-Speed automatic transmission and fitted a new suspension module. Aesthetically Alpina more or less stuck with the original 5 Series look as per usual, except for fitting the car with some serious 20-inch metal.

For full details on the Alpina D5 S, check out our earlier article. For more from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, check out our dedicated news channel!