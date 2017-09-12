Akrapovic exhausts are a work of art. Their display at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 demonstrates just how many different variations are now available and how many truly exclusive cars Akrapovic are happy to offer solutions for. We took a closer look at what was new.

Akrapovic’s latest packages for the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models include a set of slip-on titanium covers, a link pipe set with catalyst and a carbon diffuser. The system is full ECE approved with a titanium option which is 40% lighter than the stock exhaust. Carbon parts can be finished in high gloss of matte finish. Additional Titanium exhaust, link pipe and carbon-fibre diffuser sets are available for the standard 991.2 Porsche 911 Carrera models. This saves 35% weight over the stock model.

Perhaps of most interest to us is the new Mercedes-AMG G63 evolution line Akrapovic have developed. Machined from titanium, the increased power and sound will likely prove popular with owners.

Systems for the BMW M2, M3 and M4 have been announced together with the BMW X5 M and X6 M. A variety of evolution systems and titanium exhaust solutions are on display.

A very special Slip-On Titanium-Inconel Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 system manages to shed 46% of the standard exhaust weight while generating much improved sound. A titanium slip-on system for the McLaren 570S / 570S / 570GT has also been announced. A Ferrari 488 GTB kit also gives a 35.2% weight reduction.

A titanium evolution Line system is on offer for the for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé, finished with matte carbon-fibre tailpipes. An optional Akrapovič Sound Kit controller allows a unique choice of exhaust tone regardless of vehicle mode. 45% weight savings and performance improvements have been proven.