Porsche’s latest release at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 is the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package. Taking inspiration from the success of the 911 R, the new 911 compromises downforce and racing credentials for a more purist design.

The 911 GT3 Touring Package is a real drivers car. The name harks back to the 911 Carrera RS from 1973. The front of the GT3 remains unchanged by the Touring Package. Porsche have replaced the fixed rear wing with a variable rear spoiler much like the more normal 911 Carrera models. Other unique features include the silver-coloured side window strips, sports exhaust system tailpipes and headlight washer system covers.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package 1 of 6

Under the rear hatch sits a 4.0 litre naturally aspirated engine. It produces 500 hp and torque of 460 Nm, enough for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 316 km/h. It is available exclusively with a manual six-gear transmission and all models get rear-axle steering.

A “Black Exterior Touring Package” equipment option is also available which adds black elements together with dark-tinted front and rear lights.

Inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package features fine leather rather than Alcantara. The steering wheel rim, shift lever, door panel armrests, centre console storage compartment lid and interior door handles are all upholstered in leather. The seat centres are made of black fabric while the headrests feature embossed Porsche crests.

The 911 GT3 Touring package costs the same as the standard GT3 – 152,416 euros including VAT.