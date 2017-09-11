Ahead of the Volkswagen Group Night conference this evening at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017, Bugatti have released details of a new world record set by the Bugatti Chrion. Piloted by Juan Pablo Montoya, Monaco Grand Prix winner, two-time winner of the Indy 500 and three-time winner of the Daytona 24 Hours, the Chiron achieved a staggering 41.96 second 0 to 400 km/h to 0 time.

The time is the fastest ever reached and officially measured for this driving manoeuvre for a production vehicle in the world. The Chiron required just 3.112 kilometres to achieve the SGS-TÜV Saar certified time. It is said to be the “first step to a new world speed record for production vehicles planned by Bugatti for 2018”.

Bugatti Chiron 1 of 6

Bugatti President Wolfgang Dürheimer revealed in the press release that “300 of the limited series of 500 Chiron have already been sold.” The 8.0 litre W16 engined beast has proved another sales success for the revitalised French company. It set the latest record using the wealth of technology Bugatti have developed specifically for the car.

It took 32.6 seconds and just 2,621 metres for the Chiron to reach the 400 km/h mark. The Veyron manages the same stat in 55 seconds. Just 0.8 seconds after operation of the brakes, the rear wing moves up to an angle of 49 degrees, forming an air brake that decelerates the Chiron extremely effectively. In the Top Speed mode at 400 km/h, downforce on the rear axle is about 900 kg.

The carbon ceramic brake discs (which measure 420 mm at the front and 400 mm at the rear) and eight titanium piston brake callipers manage. After an incredible 9.3 seconds and 491 metres, the Chiron came to a halt.