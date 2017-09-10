The final LaFerrari Aperta hit the auction block last night at RM Sotheby’s exclusive Ferrari auction. It raised €8,300,000 for a good cause, doubling the conservative pre-auction estimates RM Sotheby’s had suggested and eclipsing the $7,000,000 paid for the final coupe in December last year.

209 LeFerrari Aperta’s were offered for sale, this version is number 210. The unique metallic Rosso Fuoco coloured car was not on display, it was due to be unveiled later in the weekend. This didn’t detract the bids though. The unique Aperta will feature a metallic Bianco Italia double racing stripe on the bonnet and rear. Inside, Ferrari have decided upon black Alcantara and shiny black carbon fiber with red leather inserts on the seats and red stitching.

Ferrari had gathered quite the audience last night. Sitting in the front row was former Ferrari CEO and current President of the FIA, Jean Todt, Chief Executive Officer of the Formula One Group, Chase Carey, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, Ferrari Enzo’s son Piero Ferrari, Sebastien Vettel and Maurizio Arrivabene Managing Director of Ferrari Gestione Sportiva.

It wasn’t just the 210th LaFerrari Aperta that RM were charged with auctioning this weekend. A packed auction block saw a 1955 750 Monza Spider bring in a winning bid of €3,750,000, a 1960 250GT Cabriolet sell for €4,719,300 and a 2016 Ferrari 488 ‘Green Jewel’ sells for a staggering €1,090,200.

Eyes were also on the barn find alloy 365 GTB/4. It sold for €1,807,000!