BMW’s model range expansion continues at Frankfurt next week with the announcement of the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance. Photos leaked earlier this week and, as the name suggests, many expect this to form the basis of a production BMW X7; a flagship Bavarian SUV.

The BMW Concept X7 iPerformance gives a glimpse at the car BMW expect to unveil in 2018 as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy. With this strategy, BMW is aiming for a substantial increase in its sales and revenue in high end vehicles.

BMW describe the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance as an SAV. It is very imposing. The front end is the most eye catching feature, aside from the sheer height and size. It uses classic BMW design elements, a large, vertical kidney grille with single-piece grille bars and contrasts between gleaming edges and matt surfaces. It features twin headlights with BMW laser light which link to the kidney grille. This part has caused opinions to be divided.

Elsewhere, the look is classic, upright SAV territory. Both the front and rear ends are almost vertical. They gets a long, stretched shoulderline and a chrome strip running the length of the car from the front wheel vents. Similar wheel vents are incorporated into the rear and dominate the styling! The paint is Manhattan metallic, a dark olive-bronze and the multi-spoke wheel design measures 23-inches.

Together with the announcement of the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance, BMW have also announced a new roundel for its luxury-segment cars. BMW’s elite models will receive a black-and-white version of the manufacturer’s roundel with the company name “Bayerische Motoren Werke” written out in full.

The Concept X7 iPerformance features a six person interior, aimed at providing its occupants with the feeling of elegant luxury. It is pared down to just the essentials; high quality materials, state-of-the-art infotainment system and fully connectable.

There is a large panoramic roof with the six seats positioned in three rows. Slender seat bases connect them to the floor and they are covered in dark, olive-bronze leather with a discreet gold pigmentation. Smoke White leather adorns the rest of the seats. Dark-stained, open-pore ash is used sparingly throughout together with matt and polished aluminium elements.

The instrument panel is “reduced to the essentials”. It features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster screen and central touchscreen display. In the centre stack and centre console and on the transmission tunnel are a series of buttons to control the functions. They are constructed from partially backlit crystal glass.

There is no word on powertrain yet, although the name hints at a powerful hybrid drive system. When it arrives, it will likely compete with german rivals Mercedes-Benz’s GLS and the upcoming Audi Q8. If it is to make inroads into the market it will also need to compete with the Range Rover.

The production-ready BMW X7 is expected to feature a V12 version if rumours are to be believed. This version likely packs the same powertrain as the current crop of BMW iPerformance products. Expect diesel options to include a six-cylinder 3.0-litre turbo engine while a petrol V8 will also be offered, most likely BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.