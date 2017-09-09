The fastest series production diesel to date is coming to the 2017 IAA in Frankfurt: meet the 2018 BMW Alpina D5 S. The Alpina is the ultimate 5 Series diesel powered by the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine from the 530d, 540d and 550d models.

The Alpina’s engine comes equipped with two-stage turbo charging and common rail high pressure direct injection, boosting output to 388 horsepower (285 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. The result is a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 286 km/h.

Alpina claims the D5 S will be the fastest diesel production car in the world, even though the M550d produces 400 hp as standard. However, the M550d has to do with 760 Nm compared to the 800 Nm of the D5 S. Zero to 100 km/h performance is identical, although the M550d’s top speed is limited at 250 km/h.

The Alpina D5 S seems to be the first product with an xDrive drivetrain that the tuner brings to the market. The all-wheel drive system has been tweaked to feature Alpina specific torque distribution. The same goes for the 8-speed automatic transmission, which has been customized with Alpina switch-tronic adaptation.

Alpina also made some adjustments to the car’s chassis and equipped the D5 S with an Alpina sport suspension module. It features electronically adjustable dampers and gives the D5 S more feel dynamism in combination with the custom 20-inch light-weight forged wheels. A custom brake system has been borrowed from the recently introduced Alpina B5 Biturbo.

The Alpina upgrade package will also become available for the 5 Series Touring model. The performance difference compared to the sedan is minimal: the Touring takes 0.2 seconds longer to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 283 km/h. Customers that want even more luxury can also opt for a fully customized interior courtesy of Alpina’s reputable upholstery shop.