Mercedes-AMG have released one final teaser of the AMG Project One hypercar ahead of its big debut on Monday. The new photo reveals a rear profile of AMG’s latest brainchild, days after confirming its top speed would exceed the 350km/h mark.

The AMG Project One has been dubbed as a road going Mercedes F1 car, as it features the same tech as the successful F1 challenger. The steering wheel is also identical to the one on their F1 car, and the design is not far fetched either as the similarities are beyond reasonable doubt. More importantly is the 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 with a 11,000rpm redline and F1-derived hybrid system that will produce over 1,000 horsepower. AMG plans to produce a total of 275 units only.

We will have the full details on Monday when the reveal takes place, our full IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 live coverage will be available here.