With the presence of the X6 M you’d imagine that niche markets for a brute SUV coupe have been satiated. German performance and tuning company Manhart begs to differ however, with their absolutely bonkers MHX6 800.

The MHX6 800 is based on the X6 M and churns out 823 horsepower and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque from the mighty 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood. To handle such ludicrous power, the nearly two and a half tonne vehicle required some serious revisions its other components. Manhart therefore made some changes including a revised exhaust system, a seriously bulky suspension, and bespoke Manhart suspension with H&R springs. Their Concave One wheels are also part of the package.

Manhart MHX6 800 1 of 14

Manhart didn’t just leave it at that. To go the extra mile, they have also revised the interior and exterior design. On the outside we find an aggressive vented hood, a new splitter attached to the front bumper, Manhart racing stripes running the length of the car, a spoiler for the rear hatch and golden accents on the side skirts. The rear bumper now houses a new diffuser encompassing the eye-catching quad tailpipes. On the inside, besides the customary plaques, we find most surfaces cloaked in carbon fibre. An option that suits the character of the car perfectly.