With the presence of the X6 M you’d imagine that niche markets for a brute SUV coupe have been satiated. German performance and tuning company Manhart begs to differ however, with their absolutely bonkers MHX6 800.
The MHX6 800 is based on the X6 M and churns out 823 horsepower and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque from the mighty 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood. To handle such ludicrous power, the nearly two and a half tonne vehicle required some serious revisions its other components. Manhart therefore made some changes including a revised exhaust system, a seriously bulky suspension, and bespoke Manhart suspension with H&R springs. Their Concave One wheels are also part of the package.
Manhart didn’t just leave it at that. To go the extra mile, they have also revised the interior and exterior design. On the outside we find an aggressive vented hood, a new splitter attached to the front bumper, Manhart racing stripes running the length of the car, a spoiler for the rear hatch and golden accents on the side skirts. The rear bumper now houses a new diffuser encompassing the eye-catching quad tailpipes. On the inside, besides the customary plaques, we find most surfaces cloaked in carbon fibre. An option that suits the character of the car perfectly.
