Japanese start-up, Aspark are set to unveil their first electric supercar at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. The show starts next week and is expected to debut cutting edge technology from all of the big manufacturers. Japan’s Aspark has a pretty incredible, fully electronic supercar to show with one very wild statistic!

The Aspark Owl has apparently been in development since 2014. It has the usual supercar draws, fancy gullwing doors, carbon fibre bodywork, long slung profile, massive aerodynamic wing and diffuser and a set of magnesium wheels .

What really matters though is the technology. Aspark are promising that this will be the fastest production supercar to market with a sub-2 second 0 to 100 km/h time, eclipsing that of the Tesla Model S P100D and the current record holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Very few details are known at this early stage. The videos reveal a shell carrying out short acceleration bursts. It seems to be using a four wheel drive platform and is fitted with slick tyres.

We will be in Frankfurt next week for the Motor Show, we expect official details of the Aspark Owl to drop on 12 September 2017 so we will bring you bang up to date once these are revealed!