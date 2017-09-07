Jaguar Land Rover Classic have today announced the launch of a brand new E-Type. Engineered by Jaguar Land Rover Classic, this new model is built upon a 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-type Roadster. It features a fully electric drivetrain in a break from convention.

This particular E-Type, built on an existing chassis we believe, is fitted with a cutting-edge electric powertrain in place of the original petrol engine. It generates 220kW and uses a lithium-ion battery pack with similar weight (it actually shed 46 kg) and dimensions to the original six-cylinder power unit. It manages 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, a complete second quicker than the original model.

Jaguar E-Type Zero 1 of 12

The electric motor (and reduction gear) lies just behind the battery pack, in the same location as the E-type’s gearbox. A new propshaft sends power to a carry-over differential and final drive. As the six-cylinder unit powered a whole range of Jaguar’s between 1949 and 1992, similar conversions are possible in other classic Jaguar models.

Jaguar have switched the instrumentation and facia, creating a look which is sympathetic to the original. For energy efficiency reasons, the standard headlights are also replaced by LED headlights. Range for the E-Type Zero is 270km (about 170 miles). The 40kWh battery, can be recharged from home overnight in six to seven hours, depending on power source.

It will debut at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London alongside the new I-PACE.