TVR are set to unveil their comeback supercar this Friday at Goodwood Revival. TVR closed its doors in December 2006 under the ownership of Russian businessman Nikolay Smolensky. It was purchased in 2013 by a British company and the new supercar will be their first, on the company’s 70th anniversary!

Various announcements have been made about the production of the new TVR supercar. We know that it will receive input from Gordon Murray, designer of the iconic McLaren F1. He has worked on the carbon fibre chassis design as part of his iStream process which aims to reduce the cost of the carbon fibre production process.

In terms of proportions, it is expected to measure just 4.3 metres long making it shorter than a Porsche 911. It will likely be one of the smallest cars in its class.

The engine is a front-mid engined Cosworth-developed 5.0 litre V8. It is expected to produce 400 bhp per tonne with an anticipated 1,200 kg weight rating – around 480 bhp in total. Expect a sub 4 second 60 mph time and a 200 mph top speed.

Today’s announcement concerned the tyres. Avon Tyres have confirmed that they have produced a bespoke tyre for the new TVR. It is a variation of the ZZ5 with a unique performance compound and new sidewall graphics. Avon previously supplied tyres for TVR from the late 1950’s through to 2004.

We will be at Goodwood Revival this weekend so will bring you photos of the new TVR Supercar live from the South Downs!