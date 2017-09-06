Out of all the big league auto shows we cover, from the Geneva Motor show to the Detroit auto show, there are a few diverse and equally fun filled shows that are still as fun. Amongst them is the Hötsi tuning auto show, in Finland.

As the name would suggest, the event is centred around the cars you may not yet have seen, even after watching the Fast and Furious series. The world’s most ridiculous and personalised automobiles are sure to make an appearance, and are a world apart from the more ‘commercial’ automobiles put on display.

Hötsi 1 of 8

The event will be on from 9-10 September, and comes highly recommended to anyone whishing to see bespoke automotive creations that you won’t see anywhere else!

Photos JTmedia