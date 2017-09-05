Mercedes-AMG has this morning unveiled a new facelift for its S 63 and S 65 products, adding a Panamericana radiator grille and revising the powertrain options ever so slightly. The 2018 model year cars will debut next week at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017.

Available in the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine now produces 612 hp, 27 hp more than the outgoing model. The previous version used the 5.5 litre V8 of old so the replacement in the 2018 version should feel significantly different, despite the modest power increase. It comes fitted with twin-scroll turbochargers and cylinder deactivation. The S 63 gets the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission and the option of a fully variable all-wheel drive system (in LHD markets only). 100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet/Coupe 1 of 27

The top of the range S 65 Coupé and S 65 Cabriolet retains its AMG 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine with 630 hp and 1,000 Newton metres of torque. The V12 powered models use the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 7G transmission and manage to hit 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

On the outside, both cars are instantly recognisable from their use of the Panamericana radiator grille, carried over from the Mercedes-AMG GT R. The front apron also receives a new design with V-shaped air intakes following the lines of the headlamp housing. Vertical chrome struts give it a distinctive look while the wing is painted in the vehicle colour.

19 inches forged lightweight alloys are available as standard on the S 63 4MATIC+ Coupé and Cabriolet with 20 inch versions on the S 65 Coupé and Cabriolet. At the rear, there is an updated rear apron with a larger rear diffuser and model-specific tailpipes. OLED (organic light-emitting diode) rear lamps are also new for the S Class with a total of 66 OLEDs (33 left and 33 right) giving an unmistakable look.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet and Coupe 1 of 22

Inside, all four S Class models include AMG power sports seats with memory function and seat heating, embossed emblems on the armrest of the front centre console and the IWC analogue clock. A 31.2-centimetre TFT displays the round dials of the dashboard.

All of the usual comforts are available for the S Class too including AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with curve inclination function for the S 65 Coupé, DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes and a 3 stage ESP system.

In terms of options, the exterior can be tailored to personal preferences with the Night package, attractive alternative wheels and a Carbon package. Inside, the black nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber Performance steering wheel is an option together with carbon fibre/black piano lacquer trim parts.