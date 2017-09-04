Porsche has won the 6 Hours of Mexico after dominating the race in a 1-2 fashion from start to finish. Timo Bernhard crossed the finish line first in the #2 Porsche ahead of Neel Jani in the #1 sister car. Kamui Kobayashi was third on the podium in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid after finishing ahead of Sebastien Buemi in the #8 car.

Bruno Senna finished first for Vaillante Rebellion in LMP2 ahead of the #36 Signatech Alpine car. Ben Hanley crossed the finish line in third place for Manor TRS Racing #24 Oreca 07 car.

In GTE-Pro, AF Corse with the #71 Ferrari 488 GTE scored a flawless win leading the #95 Aston Martin and #91 Porsche 911 RSR for an even podium. Dempsey Porsche 911 RSR converted their pole into a victory by winning the GTE-AM class ahead of the #98 Aston Martin and the #86 Gulf Porsche 911 RSR.

After 2 hours at the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Mexico, Porsche continues to hold a 1-2 lead over Toyota in the LMP1 class. The #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid lead the #1 sister car while Toyota filled P3 and P4. In LMP2, the No.31 Vaillante Rebellion held the top position. With the G-Drive Racing ORECA-Gibson of Roman Rusinov right behind and charged after by Gustavo Menezes in the Signatech Alpine.

Jackie Chan DC Racing faced some clutch problems and fell back in LMP2 with Oliver Jarvis behind the wheel. As for LMGTE-Pro, AF Corse Ferrari held the lead with the #71 car away from the #95 Aston Martin while the Fords held P3 and P4. Down in AM class, tables were turned as the #98 Aston Martin took first place away from pole starters Dempsey Porsche 911 RSR. The Gulf Porsche followed closely in third.

After 4 hours, nothing much changed in the lead, at least for Porsche. And while Earl Bamber extended his lead in the #2 Porsche, the #2 sister car suffered a setback after a penalty for speeding in the pit lanes. Nonetheless, the two cars held 1-2, and were a lap ahead of the sister Toyota cars in P3 and P4.

Vaillante Rebellion continued to hold on to LMP2 lead but the G-Drive car fell back to fourth while Signatech Alpine ran second. Ferrari remained unchallenged in GTE-pro, a gap of 5s separated the Italians from the second placed #95 Aston Martin. The #51 Ferrari made contact with the #66 Ford GT, forcing both cars to fall back. Two drive through penalties were handed to the Ford, but the Ferrari suffered more problems after a puncture.

Dempsey Porsche was back in AM class while the #98 Aston Martin fell back to second. The positions remained virtually unchanged till chequered flags for the class leaders after the fifth and sixth hours.

The next round heads over to COTA in 10 days.