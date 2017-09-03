Salon Prive’s Saturday event in 2017 saw a Concours Masters take place in tribute to the legendary Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari. It won’t have escaped your attention that 70th anniversary celebrations have been taking place throughout this year. Salon Privé’ decision to honour it with its own Concours was a natural extension of that celebration!

For many, the word sportscar is synonymous with the word Ferrari. The Italian brand has produced, and continues to produce, some of the most iconic sportscar designs. It wasn’t too difficult for Salon Privé organisers to gather together an enviable collection, pulling together some of the earliest and latest examples.

The earliest example was actually the very first Ferrari delivered to the UK. The Ferrari 166 Inter was chassis number 9, derived from Ferrari’s iconic and successful race car. It was the 6th to be delivered with coachwork by Carrozzeria Touring. The second oldest was a Ferrari 342 America, a V12 engined one-of-six design.

Other classic examples included a 250 GT Berlinetta TdF once owned by Walt Disney, a 500 TRC with history at Le Mans, Spa and various other historic racing venues and a 250 GT SWB Berlinetta. We took a particular liking to the 250 GT LWB California Spider.

One of the more interesting entrants was a stunning Ferrari 250 GT Lusso. If the looks aren’t enough to endure you, this car’s history certainly will. Painted in Marrone metallic, it was originally commissioned by Hollywood royalty, Steve McQueen.

Moving into the more modern machinery, a fine selection of Ferrari F40’s gathered. Three in total, one production, one prototype, the other an F40 LM. A 288 GTO and various 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Ferrari’s also featured alongside a 1991 642 F1 car.

The up to date machinery included a rare Ferrari 612 Sessanta, examples of the Ferrari F12 Tdf, the 599 GTO and the 458 Speciale. On the ultra exotic side of things, a LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta were on display.

Tailor made Ferrari’s included an F12 70th Anniversary. Finished in matter green with racing stripes and a two-tone blue and red interior, it certainly split opinions. As did the tailor-made FF which appeared to include chrome trim surrounds, on closer inspection this turned out to be exquisite paintwork.

Our favourite? Strange enough, it was a racer; the 2004 Ferrari 575 GTC. It won an award. We’re not sure which award as the announcement was adequately drowned out by the blare of the V12 engine!