Johan Kristoffersson has won his fourth consecutive World Rallycross round in France today during the Loheac RX, extending his championship lead by 46 points over teammate Petter Solberg. As for the PSRX VW Sweden team, their lead in the team’s standings remains unchallenged.

Kristoffersson finished ahead of Sebastien Loeb’s Peugeot 208 WRX while Mattias Ekstrom completed the podium in his EKS Audi S1. Ekstrom is currently third in the standings with 180 points, leading Loeb with 169 points and Timmy Hansen with 155 points.

After starting today’s final in the lead, Kristoffersson managed to defend his first place from Hansen who had won Semi Final 2. Loeb was third while Solberg and Ekstrom took an early joker lap. However, Hansen ran wide on lap 2 and Loeb passed him to take second. As if that was not enough, some two laps later Hansen retired from the race.

Loeb sailed to the finish line in second, retaining the position even after taking his joker lap. Ekstrom came home in third while Andreas Bakkerud finished fourth in his Ford Focus RS RX. Solberg suffered a tire problem and finished in fifth, his front left tire came off.

Latvia will host the next round on 15th September.