Porsche will start the 6 Hours of Mexico 2017 from the front row after winning pole yesterday. The #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid emerged fastest after combined times of Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard averaged to 1m24.562s. André Lotterer and Nick Tandy ensured a 1-2 for Porsche by qualifying second in the #1 sister car.

Toyota starts from the second row in third and fourth while Andre Negrao and Nicolas Lapierre scored the first pole of the season for Les Bleues in LMP2. The No.38 Jackie Chan DC Racing was P2 while Bruno Senna and Julien Canal rounded off the top three in LMP2.

The GT classes witnessed intense action as always, with Ferrari topping the timesheets by qualifying fastest in LMGTE-Pro. Sam Bird and Davide Rigon won pole in the #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE ahead of the #95 Aston Martin of Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim. The #67 Ford GT placed third thanks to a combined effort by Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell.

The Dempsey Proton Porsche 911 RSR of Matteo Cairoli and Christian Ried won the GTE-Am pole with an average time of 1m42.056s.

The 6 Hours of Mexico 2017 will start at 12:00 noon local time in Mexico today.