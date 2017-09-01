The days of Mercedes-AMG Project One secrecy and rumours are numbered, with the imminent reveal set for September 12th. Since the future of driving performance is at stake with the project one, details are hallowed and hard to come by. Nevertheless, some clues and details do leak out every so often, and today is one of those days.

The upcoming Mercedes hypercar has been verified to have a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. With a car that’s all about performance and crazy figures, a ludicrous top speed is amongst the first thing customers will be looking for. To accompany the top speed figure, we also know to expect a 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 with an 11,000rpm redline and F1-derived hybrid system that will churn out over 1,000 horsepower.

The limited production run of only 275 units has already been completely sold out, and understandably so. The Project One is expected to be the next generation hypercar that will reset the benchmark previously established by the likes of the P1, 918, and LaFerrari. In some respects however, the car takes on from its predecessors in terms of its hybrid setup. The 120kW electric motors in the Project One are mounted directly on the crankshaft. Where the combustion engine powers the rear wheels, two additional 120kW electric motors are connected to the front wheels essentially creating an all-wheel drive vehicle. In full e-mode the AMG hypercar is able to drive 25 kilometres fully electrically powering the front wheels.

In a matter of days, at the Frankfurt Motorshow, the covers will finally be lifted off the next generation of driving performance. Stay tuned!