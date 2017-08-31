In the Infield of the GP Track various car manufacturers built up their hospitality tents and had a selection of historic and modern cars on display at the 45th AvD Oldtimer GrandPrix 2017. Porsche was present with Porsche Classic, Porsche Museum and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and covered most of the infield area. Porsche drivers from all over the world were allowed to park their precious cars on the infield. Several hundred cars were lined-up by staff members, every model range got their dedicated space. In 2017 Porsche Classic celebrated 40 years of the Porsche 928 and had a recently restored 928 as highlight of the stand. As special guest Porsche invited once more “Urban Outlaw” Magnus Walker who took his time to fulfil every selfie/autograph wish.

Meanwhile on the racetrack, the action continued from dusk till dawn, in wet and dry conditions. Enjoy the stunning pictures from our photographer David Kaiser where you can find a 1975 Carrera RSR, 1974 Carrera RS 3.0, 1981 Porsche 934/5 in the “Revival German Racing Championship” race or a 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster, a 1964 Porsche 904GTS, 1958 Porsche 550 A and the 1958 Porsche RSK 718 in the category “Two-seater race cars and GT up to 1960/61”.