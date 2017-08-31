The 911 is the car that is most important for Porsche’s image. But financially, we suspect there is another model even more significant: The Cayenne, the sportiest of “Sport Utility Vehicles,” yet a car that once enraged the purists. But those times are past: Porsche’s brand image has survived unscathed, and the Cayenne was arguably the most dynamic offering in its segment.

But the competition has caught up, and that’s why it is time for a new model generation – lighter, more efficient and more agile than ever. The new model is based on the the short version of the Audi-designed MLB Evo platform and thus a sister model of the Q5; the Q7 utilises the long version of the same architecture.

Porsche Cayenne 3rd Generation 1 of 20

The front and side view of the Cayenne is similar to the outgoing model, although it has lost the smile of the old Cayenne and now displays a slight frown. The big changes happen in the rear; there is a horizontal light strip, Panamera-like, and it looks far more elegant than the predecessor’s oversized posterior.

Inside, the styling language mirrors the predecessor as well, but the vast array of buttons makes way for a touch-sensitive glass center console crowned by a wide TFT screen. The instruments are taken straight from the Panamera, and the look is altogether contemporary and classy. The infotainment and connectivity options are cutting-edge.

Under the skin, there are a number of innovative technologies as well, most of which are costly options – such as the adjustable air suspension, the rear-wheel steering system (which comes with a 48-volt system), three levels of braking system, and the ever-popular sport Chrono package (with that kitschy stopwatch protruding from the dashboard).

At launch, there are just two versions: The Cayenne with a 340-hp 3.0-liter single-turbo V-6, and the Cayenne S with a 440-hp 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6. In a few weeks, Porsche will add the Cayenne Turbo with a 550-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. And Porsche is dropping hints on two hybrids – one based on the 2.9-liter V-6, the other based on the V-8.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the diesel: Porsche has developed two versions, a 3.0-liter V6 TDI and a 4.0-liter V-8 TDI. They are great, and they are ready for the market. But the company is tip-toeing around the subject, claiming that the decision to bring them to market is “under review.” Seriously? It would be a shame if diesel lovers were directed to the offerings by the competition – such as the Audi Q7, or the Volvo XC90.