90,45,500,46.000 – these were the lucky numbers of an incredible weekend at the famous Nürburgring racetrack. The track including the famous green hell was built in 1927 to stimulate the poor Eifel area near Koblenz. For 90 years many famous race events were carried out there. Formula One, Sportscar- and motorbike racing are some of the yearly race events, which became part of famous stories from the Eifel.

Many of these cars, which raced in different series for decades, were shown at the 45th AvD Oldtimer GrandPrix 2017 at the GrandPrix track at Nürburg. More than 500 Oldtimers raced in different classes against each other. The typical wet Eifel weather was challenging for some drivers in their incredible sounding and good-looking cars from all over the world. More than 46’000 spectators came to see the FIA Masters Historic Formula One Championship, FIA Masters Historic Sports Car championship to different touring car classes and Vintage Sportscars. The paddock area is also accessible to public – every oldtimer enthusiast can see the mechanics repairing the cars or you can just have a cup of tea at many of the shops, where you can buy a lot of things like books, clothes and parts of your favorite brand.

OGP 2017 1 of 52

In the Infield of the GP Track some car manufacturers had their classic departments like Porsche Classic and Alfa Romeo Classic. Porsche drivers from all over the world parked their cars around the Porsche Classic tent. Special guests like Magnus Walker, Ralf Schuhmacher and many more joined this special event and spent a lot of time with the fans.

One of the oldest brands Skoda presented 120 years of Skoda cars in the paddock and at the track with some laps. The Ferrari Club Germany celebrated 70 years of Ferrari. Maserati and many other brands showed their old and new cars, which were driven by their owners.

The program on Saturday evening included a demonstration of the famous LeMans Start procedure in the class 2-seater racecars and GT between 1960 and 1961. The 65-minute long race till dawn with glowing brake discs and a lot of action on the track was intense, ending with fireworks.

Porsche at OGP 2017 1 of 15

During the whole weekend, the legendary Nordschleife track was open to participants of the OGP followed by Touristenfahrten sessions in the afternoon. It’s quite rare to see a Porsche 911 SC RS Rallycar (rebuild) and Audi Quattro’s going flat out on the long straight Döttinger-Höhe under heavy wet conditions.

If you don’t know what you will do in August 2018, Save the date and come to the AvD Oldtimer GrandPrix to experience 3 days at the famous Nürburgring and take a walk around the Nordschleife.

GTsprit photographer David Kaiser was supported by ckphotos.de