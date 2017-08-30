Porsche’s third generation Porsche Cayenne was officially unevield last night. Arriving on the same night as the third generation Bentley Continental GT, the Cayenne is just as important for the German manufacturer. It is their most successful model, receiving a complete overhaul for the 2018 model year. While the exterior design is only slightly changed, the technology and performance are where things really count.

The Cayenne gets larger air intakes at the front, new horizontal light edges and 63 millimetres greater length (without any change to the wheelbase). The roof height is reduced by nine millimetres and the luggage space, increase of 100 litres. Larger wheels are standard equipment while Porsche now fit wider tyres on the rear axle. The most distinctive change is the narrow LED strip applied to the rear which is lifted directly from the Panamera. Every Cayenne will be fitted with LED headlights as standard. With Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) as an option.

From launch, the 2018 Porsche Cayenne will feature two newly developed six-cylinder engines. The standard three litre turbocharged unit will produce 40 hp more than the outgoing model at 340 hp and the Cayenne S will get a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine with an additional 20 hp for a total of 440 hp. – an increase of 15 kW (20 hp). With the optional Sport Chrono Package, the Cayenne S should reach 100 km/h in less than five seconds. Power will be routed through a new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox.

One of the biggest changes is Porsche’s incorporation of the rear-axle steering technology. It also gets active all-wheel drive as standard, Porsche 4D Chassis Control, three-chamber air suspension and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) electronic roll stabilisation system. Porsche offer programmed off-road functions including Mud, Gravel, Sand and Rocks.

With all that equipment, it might come as a surprise that the Cayenne also manages to shed 65 kilograms off the predecessor dipping below 2,000 kg to 1,985 kg. The chassis itself uses aluminium for its double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension system.

Inside, the new generation Cayenne gets the Porsche Advanced Cockpit with a new 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen from the new Panamera. Voice control, online services, the Internet and online navigation with real-time traffic information are all available. Analogue controls on the new centre console are focused on the main functions of the vehicle while other smartphone-like, glass-look touch surfaces control other functions.

Pricing for the third generation Cayenne has been set at 74,828 euros in Germany with the Cayenne S set to retail at EUR 91,964. It will be officially unveiled to the public at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 and will compete with the Audi Q7, Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Sport.