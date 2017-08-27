Salon Prive’s Concours Masters event next Saturday is set to celebrate the 70 year history of Ferrari. The Italian brand will be well represented with a line-up which ranges from the earliest UK-delivered Ferrari up to the latest, LaFerrari Aperta. Awards will be judged by Derek Bell and Coldplay’s Guy Berryman.

The full line-up for the Concours Masters ‘Tribute to 70 Years of Ferrari’ has now been announced. It takes place the day after the Salon Prive event finishes on the 2nd September 2017 at Blenheim Palace.

Among the most significant models are two 1987 Ferrari F40 Prototype. There are eight 250 variants including a Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider, a Ferrari 250 GT SWB and a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta TdF. Over 50 Ferrari’s have been confirmed with owners competing for the coveted People’s Choice, Owners’ Choice and Ladies’ Choice.

Other confirmed models include a 1949 Ferrari 166 Inter Coupe – the oldest-surviving UK-based Ferrari, one of 209 LaFerrari Aperta, one of 16 officially sanctioned Ferrari 365 GTB/4 (Daytona) Competizione and a one of 50 1995 Ferrari 348 GT Competizione.

The full list of entries is as follows:

1949 Ferrari 166 Inter

1952 Ferrari 342 America

1953 Ferrari 166 MM PF Berlinetta

1953 Ferrari 250MM

1953 Ferrari 250 Inter-Europa Vignale Coupe

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta TdF

1956 Ferrari 500 Testarossa

1957 Ferrari 500 Testarossa Competition TRC

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta TdF

1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider

1961 Ferrari 250 GTE Series 1

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupe Aerodinamico

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB

1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

1964 Ferrari 500 Superfast

1965 Ferrari 330 GT Series 1

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS

1966 Ferrari 330 GTC

1966 Ferrari 365 California Spider

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2

1971 Ferrari 246 GT Dino

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4C Daytona

1974 Ferrari 246 GTS

1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 Berlinetta Boxer

1977 Ferrari 308 GTB

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

1987 Ferrari F40 Prototype

1990 Ferrari F40 Michelotto

1990 Ferrari F40 GT

1991 Ferrari 642 F1

1994 Ferrari 348 Challenge

1995 Ferrari 348 GT Competizione

1996 Ferrari F50

1996 Ferrari F355 Challenge

1997 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

1997 Ferrari 355 Spider

2002 Ferrari 360 Spider

2002 Ferrari 550 Maranello

2002 Ferrari 360 Challenge

2004 Ferrari 575 GTC

2004 Ferrari Enzo

2005 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

2007 Ferrari 612 Sessanta

2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

2008 Ferrari F430 Challenge

2011 Ferrari 458 Challenge

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale ‘Tailor Made’

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

2016 Ferrari FF

2016 Ferrari F12 TDF

2016 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

2017 Ferrari F12 70th Edition”