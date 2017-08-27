BMW are working hard on the 2018 BMW M8, we know this as we have already seen pre-production prototypes at places such as the 24 hours of Nurburgring. What we didn’t know is that development of that car seems to be happening alongside a Convertible version; the 2018 BMW M8 Convertible!

These photos show a prototype version testing on public roads with a folding canvas soft-top. The photos reveal little else about the development of the prototype. The M Division version of the new 8-Series is expected to be unveiled towards the end of 2018, after the debut of the standard model range next year.

BMW M8 Convertible 1 of 6

The 8 Series revival was first unveiled at Villa d’Este earlier this year. The 8 Series badge was first used in 1989. It designated a luxury Grand Tourer available exclusively with either a V8 or V12 engine. The second generation, expected to hit the market almost 20 years after the last first generation car, will likely target a similar clientele, going head to head with the S-Class Coupe.

The BMW M8 Convertible is widely expected to use a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 producing in excess of 600 hp. It will likely share its platform with both the 7 Series and 5 Series, attracting a price tag in excess of €100,000.

If you can’t wait to see the BMW 8 Series in action, you are in luck as BMW were recently given an exemption to run BMW M8 GTE’s race car’s next year. Expect to see it the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018!