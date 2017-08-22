Ken Block is known for being one of the most daring and talented drivers anywhere in the world. Having dropped jaws globally with the outrageous Gymkhana series, currently on the 9th iteration, Kenny from the Block teamed up with Pennzoil and decided to take things a step further.

Tarmac is so 2016 and Ken travelled to the sands of Hanksville, Utah, to shoot his first and most outrageous video playing in the desert sand. Back in his crazy Fiesta, Block seems to push the sideways action to new levels, literally, by challenging gravity pirouetting perilously close to the edge of cliffs. Magnificent.