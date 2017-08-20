Monterey Car Week 2017 will draw to a close tonight after the main event, the Concours at Pebble Beach. Our photographer Philipp Lücke has spent the week wondering the various events and has collated a gallery showing all of the random sights he has encountered.

Monterey Car Week is, after all, an event for enthusiasts. There might be countless shows and auctions happening but what really makes it special is the fact that so many like-minded people are drawn to a small Pacific cost town to celebrate the automobile.

Philipp managed to capture the complete mix of exotic cars that grace the streets in California at this time of the year, ranging from a McLaren P1 GTR, Bugatti Veyron Supersports and a Bugatti EB110, through to Koenigsegg’s, Ferrari F40’s and Ferrari 288 GTO’s.