Following hot on the heels of the McLaren 720S, Micheal Fox took delivery of a bespoke Rolls-Royce Dawn, dubbed the ‘Dawn in Fuxia’. The Dawn is Fux eleventh Rolls-Royce Motor Car commission to his own personal taste. It follows a similar Dawn presented at last year’s event in ‘Fux Blue’.

The ‘Dawn in Fuxia’ is finished in a vibrant color matched to a flower that Fux found last year during his visit to Pebble Beach. The story goes that Fox was walking the lawns of Pebble Beach and came across fuchsia petals. He gave the petals to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design team with a challenge to them to create a second Bespoke Dawn. One year later, the results have been presented.

Fix had the following to say: “When I commissioned my first Bespoke Rolls-Royce in 2005, I wanted something completely different than any of the other cars commissioned at the time. I knew the designers had a lot of creativity that I wanted to explore. I love the heritage of the Rolls-Royce brand and I love these cars. I always challenge my fellow owners to push the Bespoke envelope.”

Fix has his own special bank of colours reserved through the Rolls-Royce Colour Collection which includes Fux Fuxia, Fux Blue, Fux Intense Jade Pearl, Fux Aequus Green Jade Pearl, Cornish White Jade Pearl two-tone, Fux Deep Purple, Fux Candy Red and Fux Yellow.