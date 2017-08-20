The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is another unexpected release to come out of Pebble Beach 2017. This one-of-three special edition Zonda has apparently been created to celebrate Horacio Pagani’s 60th birthday late last year. Rumours suggest that these three Zondas will be the last built by the factory.

It appears to be a Frankenstein creation with elements from all previous special edition Zondas and a colour scheme clearly inspired by the launch specifications of the new Huayra Roadster. To further cement the insanity, the right side wears blue wheels, while the left gets a silver alloy finish.

The most noticeable part of the design is the chopped front windscreen. Barchetta’s generally feature a complete open design with minimum weight and a focus on performance. The radical look of the HP Barchetta fits perfectly with the name, the driver being exposed to the elements and the incredible shriek of that fire-spitting exhaust.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta 1 of 4

Whilst no official details have been revealed, the plaque at the front of the car reveals that it might utilise the Pagani Huayra engine rather than the iconic M120 engine fitted to most other Zonda’s. Our suspicion steps from the fact that Pagani have confirmed three valves per cylinder rather than the M120’s usual four valves per cylinder.

The HP Barchetta also uses a manual gearbox, a 6-speed unit with a mechanical locking differential. Weight is said to be just 1,250 kg, heavier than the Zonda F Roadster (by 20 kg), but lighter than the 1,280 kg Huayra Roadster.

So there it is, the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta! Before you ask, we suspect it is fully sold out!!