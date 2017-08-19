On Thursday this week, the entrants for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance took to the road to participate in the traditional Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. Its a chance for joe public to see the multi-million dollar Concours entrants for free!

The Tour took its traditional 70 mile route this year, departing from Portola Road in Pebble Beach, stopping in Carmel-by-the-Sea with a display on Ocean Avenue before returning to Pebble Beach for a Champagne reception.

Ferrari was well represented this year with Jack Thomas’s ex-Agnelli 375 America Speciale, a Zagato-bodied 250 GT, and a black 275 GTS/4 NART Spyder all looking incredible. The yellow Ferrari 412P prototype is chassis number 0850, recently restored by the Classiche department at Ferrari.

Elsewhere, the Mercedes-Benz SL 300 Gullwing impressed alongside vintage Bugatti’s, a Touring-bodied Aston Martin DBSC and an Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ. Our photographer Philip Lucke shot this fantastic selection of photos!

